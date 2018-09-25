Troopers investigate crash after vehicle hits man in Tigerland area

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - State troopers are investigating a crash after a vehicle struck a man in the Tigerland area Saturday night, according to the Louisiana State Police.
LSP stated on Tuesday that Blake Cordes was hit by a vehicle over the weekend.
Despite reports that Cordes died from the accident, LSP said it has not been informed of his death. The driver who struck Cordes was given a breathalyzer test and was not impaired, according to state troopers.
LSP said Cordes might have been impaired at the time of the accident.
Details are limited at this time. We will update the story once more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.