Teens indicted in 11-year-old’s fatal crash in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, LA (WAFB) - A grand jury indicted two teens involved in the crash that killed 11-year-old Bryla Bell from Opelousas in May.
Jon’Torras Bryant, 17, and Kelvin Joel Ruiz Monte, 19, were indicted on one count each of aggravated battery and negligent homicide, according to WAFB news partner KATC in Lafayette.
Negligent homicide carries a prison sentence of up to five years. The teens could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of aggravated kidnapping.
Deputies who investigated the crash said Bryant and Monte picked up Bell in the vehicle, but they fled the vehicle once her mother began to follow them in another vehicle.
Bell, who was behind the wheel in the fleeing vehicle, led police on a high-speed chase.
As a result, Bell crashed the vehicle into a tree. She died in the crash.
