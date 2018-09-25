State Police: Raceland woman arrested for fraud

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Raceland woman has been arrested for fraud, according to State Police.
On Monday troopers arrested 33-year-old Crystal Harmon after warrants were obtained for fraud totaling nearly $70,000.00.
The Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services began a joint investigation into Harmon after receiving information that she had committed fraud involving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is managed by the state of Louisiana.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that fraud in the amount of $14,569.00 was committed by Harmon. An arrest warrant was obtained in Lafourche Parish for Felony Theft, Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, and Computer Fraud, according to the report.
As the investigation continued, Investigators with the Office of Inspector General for the Social Security Administration became involved. Troopers and investigators determined Ms. Harmon also committed fraud against the United States government totaling $55,017.04 while claiming assistance for a child through the Social Security office.
Additional arrest warrants for felony theft and maintaining false public records were also obtained.
Troopers and investigators located Harmon at her residence and placed her under arrest for the active warrants.
All charges are being handled through the state of Louisiana 17th Judicial District and she was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center.
