Southern University’s undergrad enrollment continues to climb

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern University in Baton Rouge has announced a 7 percent increase in first-time freshmen, totaling 1,328 students enrolled.
This makes the second year the school has seen a significant increase in its incoming freshmen numbers.
“This is exciting news for our university. We have worked relentlessly to reverse several years of repetitive declines in student enrollment. It further illustrates the hard work occurring within our university community and indicative of the positive direction in which we are headed. We will continue gaining momentum,” said Ray L. Belton, chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus and president of the Southern University System.
SU’s returning undergrad population is up 7 percent as well, which school officials say can be attributed to their enhanced retention initiatives.
The total number of students enrolled for the fall 2018 semester is 6,617.
