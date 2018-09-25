Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Sumrall man

Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Sumrall man
Toxi McGraw was last seen on Monday driving south on Highway 589 south of Sumrall in a 2005 white Lincoln Continental with Mississippi disables license plate E0455.
By Luke Smith | September 24, 2018 at 10:25 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 4:02 AM

SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old Sumrall man on Monday night.

Toxi McGraw was last seen on Monday driving south on Highway 589 south of Sumrall in a 2005 white Lincoln Continental with Mississippi disables license plate E0455, according to a Facebook post from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

McGraw is described as a white man who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 201 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a gold and brown pullover shirt and white tennis shoes.

Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement, according to the post.

If you have any information regarding his location, please contact the Sumrall Police Department at 601-744-0156.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Toxi McGraw of Sumrall in Lamar...

Posted by Mississippi Department of Public Safety (Official) on Monday, September 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.