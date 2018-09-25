School bus driver fired after child left on bus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A school bus driver in East Baton Rouge Parish was fired after a child was left on a bus Tuesday morning, according to officials.
A spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System said the child is safe and was returned to family.
She added the incident is being investigated.
Louisiana law mandates that school bus drivers check the bus at the end of every route to prevent these types of incidents from happening.
“As a result of today’s events all drivers will be reminded of this state law,” the spokeswoman said in a written release. “The safety and security of all students is our top priority.”
The bus driver’s name was not released.
