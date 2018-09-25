OUR TURN: Beat Bama Blood Drive

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Did you know that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood?
Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person. It truly is the gift of life. And since there is a constant need for a regular blood supply, we at WAFB will be holding a special blood drive the week of the LSU-Alabama game.
Mark you calendars for WAFB’s Beat Bama Blood Drive! It will be on Monday, October 29 through Friday November 2. We, alongside Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, will be accepting blood donations each day at various locations in the Baton Rouge area.
Our whole team is getting involved and we want you to join us! In the coming weeks, we’ll have all the information you will need. It will be available online and the WAFB News app. Just look for the special Beat Bama Blood Drive section.
And, if helping save lives isn’t incentive enough, we’ll be giving away special prizes to those who donate every day.
That’s our turn. Now, it’s your turn.
