Memorial fund set up for father, 3-year-old killed in wreck with school bus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A memorial fund and joint funeral has been arranged for a father and his 3-year-old child, who were both killed in a wreck with a school bus.
D’Andrew West, 33, and Skylarr West, 3, both died as a result of a wreck involving a school bus on September 18. D’Andrew was pronounced dead on the scene, while Skylarr passed away two days later. Officials say for unknown reasons, D’Andrew crashed into the back of a stopped school bus that was on Airline Highway waiting to turn onto McClelland Drive. No one on the bus was injured in the incident.
The family says a memorial fund has been set up at Capital One Bank. Anyone interested in donating can do so under the West Memorial Fund.
A joint funeral has also been arranged.
