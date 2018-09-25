Memorial fund set up for father, 3-year-old killed in wreck with school bus

D’Andrew West, 33, and Skylarr West, 3, both died as a result of a wreck involving a school bus on September 18. D’Andrew was pronounced dead on the scene, while Skylarr passed away two days later. Officials say for unknown reasons, D’Andrew crashed into the back of a stopped school bus that was on Airline Highway waiting to turn onto McClelland Drive. No one on the bus was injured in the incident.