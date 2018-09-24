Man who says he was raped on Jesuit campus demands action from AG

In his email, Windmann references that Archbishop Gregory Aymond has “a list of known pedophiles that are employed, or have been employed by the Catholic church” in Louisiana. Windmann also says “I’ll leave it up to you as to how to do your job, but I think you should get a warrant that is signed by a judge, take that list, and make it public. And to fullest extent possible by law, prosecute those on the list after doing a comprehensive investigation. And you should do that now, for our children.”