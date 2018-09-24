Man who says he was raped on Jesuit campus demands action from AG

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who says a Jesuit High School employee raped him decades ago while a priest watched demands action from the state Attorney General.
In a TV exclusive last week, Richard Windmann says he received a nearly half-million-dollar settlement because of that sexual abuse in the late 70s. Windmann sent an email to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office Sunday night. The subject line reads, “official complaint.”
In his email, Windmann references that Archbishop Gregory Aymond has “a list of known pedophiles that are employed, or have been employed by the Catholic church” in Louisiana. Windmann also says “I’ll leave it up to you as to how to do your job, but I think you should get a warrant that is signed by a judge, take that list, and make it public. And to fullest extent possible by law, prosecute those on the list after doing a comprehensive investigation. And you should do that now, for our children.”
Archbishop Aymond told our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune that he’s now considering disclosure of all abusive priests, which is now being done in more than 30 dioceses across the nation.
On Thursday, we told you about what appears to be a draft of a confidential agreement between Windmann and Jesuit High School. Windmann told us how janitor Pete Modica repeatedly raped him at the school in the late 1970s. He claims priest and theology teacher Corneilus Carr also knew about the sexual abuse and participated in it.
Windmann says he was eventually paid $450,000 in the settlement.
“The church doesn’t exist without the people in the pews. If nobody shows up on Sunday, there is no church, so they need to get the evil out. They need to get the evil out of our church, and they need to do it now. Now is the time,” said Windmann.
We reached out to the Attorney General’s office about this story. A spokesperson told us they have received Windmann’s email, but per their office policy, they would not comment on any potential investigation and told us to contact State Police.
State Police gave us this statement:
“Traditionally, criminal investigations begin within the parish and local jurisdictions in which a complaint is filed. If those investigations cross jurisdictions or reach a certain point of complexity, the Louisiana State Police may support the investigation at the request of parish and local law enforcement.”
We also reached out to the Archdiocese of New Orleans Monday, but we were told the Archbishop couldn’t be reached for comment as he was taking part in confirmation ceremonies on the North shore.
