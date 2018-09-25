Man leads police on 115 mph chase in car stolen from Hammond

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A 26-year-old man is behind bars after reportedly leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle.
A trooper with Louisiana State Police reports while driving on I-12 near Airline Highway on Tuesday, September 25 around midnight, a blue sedan was seen crossing the center line. The report states the person refused to stop after the trooper turned on their lights and sirens. The person then reportedly exited I-12 to Airline Highway northbound and ran off the road travelling at speed of up to 115 mph.
The report states the person ignored all traffic signals and stop signs, then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
The person, identified as Louis Perry Jr., 26, was captured on Florida Boulevard.
Officials were able to confirm the vehicle was stolen from Hammond.
Perry is charged as follows:
- Possession of stolen things
- Flight from an officer
- Resisting an officer
- Counterfeiting
- Reckless operation
- Improper lane usage
