LSU sorority hosts fundraiser to benefit Max Gruver Foundation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - This is National Hazing Prevention Week, so a sorority at LSU is hosting a fundraiser in honor of Max Gruver and his family.
Alpha Delta Pi is hosting the Stop the Hazing “Fly High Max” basketball tournament Wednesday night at the UREC.
More than 150 chapters of the sorority across the country are partnering with Gruver’s parents to create awareness about their anti-hazing foundation.
“It means a lot that we can host this event that directly benefits the Max Gruver Foundation but also promotes awareness and creates positivity surrounding this difficult topic,” said Hannah Tonry, president of the LSU Alpha Delta Pi chapter.
The event is even more special because Gruver’s mother is a member of the Clemson University chapter of Alpha Delta Pi.
