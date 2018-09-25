LSU Leisure & Arts program to end after fall classes

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU Leisure & Arts program will end once the classes for its fall 2018 session conclude.
LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard III confirmed with WAFB on Tuesday the program known for hosting workshops and online learning opportunities will close in 2019.
The program, according to Ballard, was not generating enough revenue because of a drop of interest coupled with outside competition.
Shelby Russell, who was currently taking one of these classes, said she received an email about the ending of the program. In an email sent to WAFB, Russell said she was looking forward to taking a course the next year.
Fall registration is open for classes in September through November.
The leisure course program is under the LSU Continuing Education department, which was established in 1924.
