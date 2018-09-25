LSU fans share traffic, ride sharing woes during home games

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Some LSU fans are sounding off about how long it took them to get home from Tiger Stadium after the game against Louisiana Tech, and they aren’t the only ones. Uber and Lyft drivers say they’re also turning to LSU for better options.
If you have been to an LSU home game, traffic is probably nothing new. Even with contraflow, traffic on Nicholson after a football game can be a nightmare. Fans have opted for pedicabs in the past to get moving, but these days ,ride share options like Uber and Lyft are the preferred mode of escape.
LSU student, Alex Yandell, drives for both companies. “Normally, you can make $20 an hour in Baton Rouge, but during a football game, you can make $80 or $100 or more in one hour,” Yandell said.
The problem, Yandell says, is drivers are getting stuck too. He says he had to navigate around the traffic mess to link up with his passengers. Sometimes, that means a longer walk for them. “My fear was that they were going to be so angry by the time they got in the car that it was going be a really awkward ride,” Yandell said.
LSU Athletics recently announced a new partnership with Lyft to help reduce the number of vehicles on campus, but part of the problem, Yandell says, is there are no marked pick-up spots to meet up with passengers. “Those would be very helpful,” he said.
A spokesman for LSU says the campus does have pick-up stations at Skip Bertman at River Road, another at Parker Coliseum, and one in the West Chimes/Aster Street area. But not everyone knows about them. Another option is the CATS Touchdown Express, which offers $10 round trip travel from downtown Baton Rouge, Tin Roof Brewery, hotels, and L’Auberge Casino. Chief Operating Officer Rod Goldman says their buses are rolling.
“We carry pretty large loads when we operate Touchdown Express, particularly when we get into the SEC games,” Goldman said.
But if you’re looking to catch a ride straight home from a ride sharing service, you may have leave your next game early to avoid the traffic. That’s got Yandell re-thinking his options for the rest of the season. “I would have to leave by halftime, so I don’t know if it would be worth it,” Yandell said.
LSU Athletics say they suggested the pick-up locations, but it’s up to Lyft to let their drivers know where those are.
