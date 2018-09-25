Louisiana firefighters return home after responding to Hurricane Florence

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Many Louisiana firefighters that were sent to North and South Carolina to help with the response to Hurricane Florence are now back home.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says three teams from the Baton Rouge area, New Orleans, and Shreveport were sent to the Carolinas. The 32-member Baton Rouge team helped with structural damage, water rescues, and logistics.
There Baton Rouge team was made up of from Baton Rouge, Zachary, West Baton Rouge, East Side, and Central. All but two of those team members returned Monday night.
Among them was Operations Officer Michael Kimble. He says one rescue mission in particular stood out among the many the team completed.
A woman approached them saying she needed help.
“She had a one year old baby that had died some time ago, and they had the baby cremated,” Kimble explained.
Kimble also says they helped rescue a group of fellow firefighters who were trapped by the floodwaters.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning says they still have personnel stationed in the Carolinas.
He says they provided residents with assistance, and much needed comfort.
“Not only did we rescue people, bring people to safety, rescued plenty of pets, but we brought a sense of humanity, a sense of caring that Louisiana people know how to do well,” Browning said.
Both Browning and Kimble say the floodwaters there were similar to what Baton Rouge saw in August of 2016. But the response was much different because states had much more time to prepare.
The firefighters established good relationships with other departments, which will come in handy when Louisiana deals with its next storm.
