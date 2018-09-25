Longtime Baton Rouge restaurant, The Melting Pot, announces closure

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A restaurant that’s been open in Baton Rouge for nearly 19 years has now announced it’s closing.
The Melting Pot, located on Corporate Boulevard, announced the closure on their Facebook page Sunday, saying their last day of business will be September 29. The restaurant opened its doors in November of 1999.
In the post, the restaurant says they decided several years ago to not renew their franchisee agreement with The Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc., but had hoped to sell the location. Unfortunately, they say they have been unable to work out a long-term lease deal with their landlord, making it impossible to sell the building.
The restaurant is offering some special deals all this week to thank their diners.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.