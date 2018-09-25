Live Oak community rallies around family of survivors

"Kayla was born in May of 2003 after an uneventful, completely normal pregnancy. Donald, Isabella & I were so excited to have another little girl to share our lives with. Little did we know how our lives would change 7 years later. Kayla hit every milestone on time. She was always hard to hold though. She wasn’t able to hold on when you carried her as other babies did. At 14 mos old after a family vacation we took Kayla to see her pediatrician. He couldn’t pin point what was wrong so he sent us to a neurologist. This was the beginning of our journey. Over the next 6 years we saw many different specialists and had several tests run with no diagnosis. In the winter of 2009 Kayla had her yearly sleep study and some leg twitching was noticed. Our pulmonologist decided to have blood work done because he thought she might have a vitamin deficiency. Not the case. When her blood work came back off twice he referred us to an immunologist. This doctor ordered several more blood test. We then on April 16, 2010 received the diagnosis of A-T. We were devastated. I have only ever seen my husband cry a few times, this was one of those. We were in shock when we were told our beautiful child may only live until her late teens to early twenties and that there is no cure for Ataxia-Telangiectasia. We gathered our families and told them the news.