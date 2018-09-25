LA AG files lawsuit against Red River Waterway Commission, Gov’s office issues response

“This is typical Jeff Landry. He shoots first and aims later, except this time, he’s wasting taxpayer resources. It’s clear from reviewing his latest lawsuit that he has his facts wrong. All of Gov. Edwards’ appointments to the Red River Waterway Commission were made legally and within his authority as the state’s Chief Executive Officer. With Gov. Edwards’ appointments, he has restored geographical balance to a commission that is intended to represent the entire Red River, while ensuring that Caddo Parish has the same amount of representation as it has had for more than a decade. The governor stands by his appointments and will respond to Jeff Landry’s latest political stunt aggressively.”