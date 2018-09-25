LA AG files lawsuit against Red River Waterway Commission, Gov’s office issues response

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a lawsuit against the Red River Waterway Commission.
The lawsuit, filed in Natchitoches Parish, claims that Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards unlawfully appointed Michael DeVille, a resident of Rapides Parish on the board following the death of Mickey Prestridge.
"Today's legal action was done to ensure proper representation on the Red River Waterway Commission as dictated by law," said AG Landry, in a news release. "The law commands every region has a voice on this Commission; so my office and I are fighting for fairness to Northwest Louisiana."
The board unanimously voted for Carolyn Prator, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator's wife.
Deville was appointed as a member-at-large, even though even though there was no at-large vacancy to which DeVille could be appointed, according to a news release.
Carolyn Prator is a long-time officer of the Caddo Levee Board who oversaw flood control during two floods of the Red River and was the sole nominee. She will be named as a plaintiff
"While many have made this issue political, I remain consistent that this is solely about fairness and the rule of law," concluded General Landry. "Northwest Louisiana must be treated fairly and the law must be followed."
The lawsuit also requests orders from the court to have the Red River Waterway Commission from recognizing DeVille as a member of the Commission and from recognizing and treating Ronald Lattier as the Caddo Parish member of the Commission.
AG Landry held a press conference on Sept. 19 to address the matter.
The office of the Governor issued this response:
“This is typical Jeff Landry. He shoots first and aims later, except this time, he’s wasting taxpayer resources. It’s clear from reviewing his latest lawsuit that he has his facts wrong. All of Gov. Edwards’ appointments to the Red River Waterway Commission were made legally and within his authority as the state’s Chief Executive Officer. With Gov. Edwards’ appointments, he has restored geographical balance to a commission that is intended to represent the entire Red River, while ensuring that Caddo Parish has the same amount of representation as it has had for more than a decade. The governor stands by his appointments and will respond to Jeff Landry’s latest political stunt aggressively.”
– Richard Carbo, Office of the Governor
