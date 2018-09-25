Gun reportedly stolen from FBI agent in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The FBI will not release any details about their investigation into a weapon reportedly stolen from an agent’s vehicle in Old Goodwood early Monday morning.
Agents knocked on doors in the area and asked neighbors if anyone saw anything suspicious. One neighbor says she was told a gun was stolen from an FBI agent’s vehicle that was parked in the area.
FBI Special Agenct Sidney Reed, a spokesman, would not answer any questions about the case. “No comment,” Agent Reed said in an email.
