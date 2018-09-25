Free workouts on weekends at White Star Market

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
White Star Market is drawing big crowds thanks it’s diverse lineup of cuisine in an open food hall, but now it’s also drawing interest from fitness fans looking to kick start their weekend with a workout.
Since opening, the market has invited a variety of local fitness studios to host free workouts on Saturday mornings, hoping to draw the crowd into the hall for a post-workout brunch.
Lululemon Baton Rouge orgnaized free yoga classes in the courtyard, followed by several Saturdays of complimentary classes from Body Sculpt Barre Studio. Their next free fitness events are called Burn & Brunch.
Orange Theory Fitness will be taking over the weekend workouts for three upcoming Saturday mornings with Coach Austin Breaux leading a 30-minute class outside.
BURN & BRUNCH WITH ORANGE THEORY
- Saturday, September 29 at 10 a.m.
- Saturday, October 6 at 10 a.m.
- Saturday, October 13 at 10 a.m.
All you need to participate are athletic clothes, shoes, and possibly a towel for ground work.
White Star Market is also hosting their third community run partnering with Varsity Sports. The run is being held on Thursday, October 18 at 5:30 p.m. Participants can choose between a 2-mile or 4-mile path.
COMMUNITY RUN
- Thursday, October 18 at 5:30 p.m.
- White Star Market
- 4624 Government St.
