Former North Shore church worker accused of molestation surrenders to police

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former Mandeville church staff member, accused of molestation, has surrendered to police in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Travis Bush, 36, was booked on one count of molestation of someone under 16-years-old.
St. Timothy on the Northshore Methodist Church announced during Sunday service that Bush had been fired because he violated “safe sanctuary” guidelines designed to prevent child abuse. He also faced “serious criminal allegations” in Mississippi.
The pastor reiterated that the church did not know of any allegations against Bush. He worked as the assistant director of worship arts.
The church said he was fired for failing to follow a policy that says a staffer cannot be alone with someone who is underage.
