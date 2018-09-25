FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain continues; weak cold front stalls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Good rain chances will continue through the end of the week, aided by a weak cold front stalling in our vicinity by late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Guidance is indicating rains could get an early start on Wednesday, so scattered showers and a few storms could be an issue for the morning commute. And we’ll keep good rain chances into the afternoon, with the clouds and rainfall holding highs down into the low to mid 80s for most.
Thursday should see a somewhat quieter morning, but rain chances will once again climb to around 70 percent by afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s. We’ve then got rain chances posted around 60 percent for Friday and Saturday as the cold front fizzles out, but plenty of moisture remains in place.
If tailgating at Southern or LSU on Saturday, you’ll definitely want to keep an eye to the sky and be ready to move indoors as afternoon storms develop. With any luck though, most of the rains should be gone in time for both games. The extended outlook suggests a somewhat less active pattern into next week, but temperatures are expected to remain above normal.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.