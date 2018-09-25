FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet start, but expect rain in the afternoon

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s a quiet Tuesday morning out-the-door with limited activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. However, as has been the trend here lately, radar will show a much different scan by later in the day.
In the meantime, visibility is good, though there “could” be a few areas of patchy fog during the early drive. There will be a sun/cloud mix Tuesday morning. Cloudiness will increased in the afternoon clouds, with a 60 percent to 70 percent coverage of showers/storms and a high temperature in the upper 80s.
Overnight, a few isolated showers will not be out of the question and the low will dip to the low/mid 70s. Wednesday, you are encouraged to keep the umbrellas on standby because of a 70 percent to 80 percent rain chance. Your Wednesday high will top out at 86.
