EBR Chamber of Commerce gives mixed reviews on proposed interstate projects

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge gave a mixed review Tuesday of proposed interstate projects in Baton Rouge.
The chairman of the chamber’s infrastructure committee, Coleman Brown, says the state highway department has never attempted anything nearly as complicated. And while he praised the Terrace Street exit plans, he had a different opinion on other plans.
“We do not understand why with three lanes going downtown and two lanes going to Lafayette, we don’t understand how adding another lane in each direction is going to help,” said Brown.
The chamber says one of the big issues impacting daily traffic along the interstate remains the amount of cars that stall.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.