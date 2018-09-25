Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for felony theft counts in East Baton Rouge Parish

September 25, 2018 at 9:50 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 9:50 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Detectives are searching for a man in connection with felony theft in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Brandon Baker is wanted for several counts of felony theft, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers on Tuesday.

If you have information on Baker’s location, call the Crime Stoppers at (344)-STOP(7867) or text CS225 to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be submitted to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers Facebook page or to the crime stopper’s website.

Posted by Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers on Friday, September 21, 2018

