Driver injured after crane falls on SUV in Henderson

HENDERSON, LA (WAFB) - A driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after a construction crane fell on a SUV on I-10 west in Henderson, according to the Louisiana State Police Troop I.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, and officials say I-10 West was temporarily closed because of the accident.
All lanes are back open, but congestion has reached about two miles before Butte La Rose.
Crews are working on clearing the area and removing the crane.
LSP said avoid the area if possible, and to use www.511la.org for alternate routes.
