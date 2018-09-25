Corrections cadet charged, fired after allegedly having relationship with at least 4 inmates

ST. GABRIEL, LA (WAFB) - A corrections cadet at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel has been charged and fired after allegedly having inappropriate relationships with at least four inmates.
Officials with the Department of Corrections say Valerie Victor, 35, of Baton Rouge, admitted that one of the inmates in question texted her nude photos and videos of himself. She also reportedly admitted to texting the four inmates, who were said to be in possession of contraband cellphones.
Victor is charged with four counts of malfeasance in office and one count of malfeasance in office (sexual conduct prohibited). Victor was a probational employee who started with DOC on July 16, 2018. DOC has terminated her employment.
