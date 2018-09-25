Chicken Paella

Place saffron in a small glass bowl and microwave for 1 minute. Add ½ cup boiling stock to saffron and set aside to bloom. Cut chicken into serving pieces and season with salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and hot sauce. In a 4-quart Dutch oven or 15-inch paella pan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté chicken, a few pieces at a time, until browned on all sides. Remove and keep warm. In same oil, cook chorizo until medium well. Remove and set aside with chicken. In the same oil, sauté onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic, green onions, mushrooms, ham, peas, and tomatoes 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add rice and stir-fry into vegetables 3 minutes. Stir in remaining chicken stock, saffron with liquid, thyme, and basil. Season with salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and hot sauce. Bring to a low boil and cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Blend in cooked chicken, chorizo, and shrimp, then cover pan tightly with aluminum foil. Place over low heat or bake at 350°F for 30–45 minutes. Serve immediately.