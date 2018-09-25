BRAC hosts forum for EBRSB candidates

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Parents will get a chance Tuesday to receive information that can help then make an informed decision for their kids this November.
They will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by two East Baton Rouge School Board candidates.
A forum is happening at noon at Cafe American on Jefferson Highway. The candidates attending are hoping to represent districts two and three.
Business owners and members of the public are invited.
