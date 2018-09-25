Boil advisory issued for parts of Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Ibervilla Parish officials have announced a boil advisory has been issued for parts of the parish.
Intracoastal Water System West (Iberville Parish Water District 3) has announced an advisory for Highway 75 starting at Stampley Drive and ending in Bayou Pigeon. All intersecting streets and subdivisions are affected, as well as both sides of the bayou. Also included in the advisory is Highway 404 from Highway 75 to JP Oil.
Customers should disinfect their own water prior to consumption until they have been advised otherwise. The advisory will be lifted upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) that test samples indicate the water supply is safe.
