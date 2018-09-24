United Blood Services changes name to Vitalant

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
United Blood Services is now a part of Vitalant.
Blood Systems announced Monday that its 10 blood center brands including United Blood Services will unite as one cohesive brand under the new name Vitalant.
- One of nation’s oldest and largest comprehensive transfusion medicine organizations
- Serving communities in 40 states, including Louisiana
- 127 nationwide donation centers
- 30,000 mobile blood drives
- More than 780,000 donors who supply 1.8 million donations per year
“Our organization has grown to encompass blood donation centers and specialty services from coast to coast. As transfusion medicine leaders, we embrace this opportunity to combine our innovative capabilities,” said Vitalant President and CEO Dave Green.
“We invite the public to join us in generating more vital donations to transform even more lives in communities across the United States.”
Vitalant now includes these 10 donation center brands:
- Blood Centers of the Pacific
- BloodSource
- Bonfils Blood Center
- Central Blood Bank
- Community Blood Services
- Inland Northwest Blood Center
- Lifeblood
- LifeShare
- LifeSource
- United Blood Services
“United Blood Services has a more than 50-year history as a major blood center serving the state of Louisiana,” said Danny Garrick, president of Vitalant operations in the Southeast.
“We remain committed to our communities with the same people and purpose you’ve come to expect.”
Vitalant supports nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care entities throughout the United States, impacting millions of lives. In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers hospital partners transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more.
Vitalant’s national headquarters is in Scottsdale, AZ.
For more information and to schedule a donation, CLICK HERE or call 877-258-4825 (877-25VITAL).
