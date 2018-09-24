SU Ag Center hosting health workshop focusing on bone and joint health

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The Southern University Ag Center’s Family and Human Development Unit will host a free personal health history workshop on Friday, October 12.
This workshop will feature sessions on managing rheumatoid arthritis and other bone and joint conditions, eating healthy for bones and joints, weatherizing your home and emergency preparedness.
There will also be a fire extinguisher demonstration.
PERSONAL HEALTH WORKSHOP
- Friday, October 12
- 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union
- Southern University’s campus
This is the third personal health history workshop hosted by the SU Ag Center. The previous workshops focused on developing a health journal to keep track of an individual’s person health history, proper foot care, how blood pressure and blood sugar levels respond to dietary factors, and low impact exercises.
Preregistration for the workshop ends on Wednesday, October 10. To request a registration form or to preregister, email Milissia_jbaptiste@suagcenter.com or delores_johnson@suagcenter.com, or call 225-771-2583 or 225-771-3704.
