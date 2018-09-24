State Supreme Court denies trial for man convicted of killing Warrick Dunn’s mother

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Supreme Court of Louisiana denied the request for a new trial made by one of the two men convicted of killing a Baton Rouge police officer in 1993.
Henri Broadway and Kevan Brumfield were convicted of killing Cpl. Betty Smothers and injuring another woman, Kimien Lee, during an attempted armed robbery.
The state’s highest court issued a ruling on September 24 in which it said it found no evidence to support a new trial for Broadway. He now has no further options for state post-conviction relief.
Broadway could pursue post-conviction relief in the federal court system.
Both men were sentenced to death for the murder of Smothers but a federal court found Brumfield ineligible for the death penalty on the basis that he is intellectually disabled.
Brumfield was resentenced to life in prison in 2016. Broadway still faces the death penalty.
Smothers was working off-duty, escorting grocery store manager Kimien Lee in her police car to a bank on Jefferson Highway on January 7, 1993. Court fillings say the two women were ambushed by Broadway and Brumfield upon arrival.
According to the court, Smothers died almost instantly and Lee was shot 11 times. Lee, who survived the incident, identified both Broadway and Brumfield as the shooters.
Smothers was a mother of six. One of her children is former Catholic High, Florida State, and NFL running back Warrick Dunn.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.