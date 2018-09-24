Plans for the future of Charity Hospital begin to take shape

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What will the future hold for the old Charity Hospital? That’s a question many have asked since it was all but destroyed during Hurricane Katrina. On Monday, leaders met to discuss their plan.
The focus of the meeting was to create the Spirit of Charity Innovation District, meaning improving the area around the old Charity Hospital to bring in potential buyers.
The strategy includes creating and maintaining jobs in the area, as well as improving transportation and affordable housing. As far as where the money will come from, the Greater New Orleans Foundation will try to take advantage of local incentive programs.
However, very little of the meeting covered what to do with the building itself. State Rep. Walt Leger says there are two proposals on the table.
“Both of them, in general terms, call for mixed use,” Leger said. “Some housing, potentially some medical, potentially civic services like the courts or City Hall. So there’s a lot left to be determined as it pertains to that specific building.”
Leger says he hopes to see the plans in action very soon.
