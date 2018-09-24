Party in Pink Zumbathon to raise breast cancer awareness

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The 6th Annual Party in Pink Zumbathon charity event aims to raise money and awareness for breast cancer prevention research.
Dr. Treva Brown, who is a scientist by day but spends her free time as a Zumba instructor, is hosting the free party at Southern Univeristy Intramural Sports Fitness Center on Saturday, October 6.
PARTY IN PINK ZUMBATHON
- Saturday, October 6
- 10 a.m. to noon
- Southern University Intramural Sports Fitness Center
- Open to the public
- Wear pink
There will be a live DJ, photo booth, shopping, raffles and giveaways as well as STEM professionals. The event is kid friendly. The event will close with a Survivor Second Line to celebrate those in attendance who’ve fought breast cancer.
The event is free but donations are encouraged. Proceeds will be donated to Zumba Fitness' Breast Cancer Awareness Global Initiative in partnership with Susan G. Komen.
You must make a donation to be entered in the raffle drawing. Sponsors include Fit and Fabulous PhDiva (Dr. Treva Brown, The Yoga Noir Project, AmeriHealth, Healthy Blue Louisiana, and Mr. Clean DJ.
Party in Pink Zumbathon is an official event of Women’s Week put on by the Baton Rouge Women’s Council.
