NOPD searching for missing teen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing teen.
On September 20, 2018, at approximately 6:00 p.m. juvenile Precious Veals, 17, was last seen at her residence in the 1500 block of Shirley Drive.
She is described as a black female standing approximately 5’6” and weighing approximately 150 pounds with long black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. She was last observed wearing a Walter L. Cohen Academy school uniform – a white uniform shirt and khaki pants.
If anyone may know the location of Precious Veals is asked to contact any NOPD Fourth District Detective at 504-658-6040.
