NOPD: Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 injures 11 people

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A crash involving 17 vehicles injured 11 people and shut down westbound lanes on Interstate-10 for hours near the Read Boulevard Sunday evening (Sept. 23), according to New Orleans Police.
"Inclement weather” caused one car to crash into a wall on I-10 at Read Boulevard shortly after 4:30 p.m., NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said. The initial crashed caused oncoming drivers to swerve and brake, which resulted in more collisions, Scheets said. Sheets credited the extensiveness of the accident to weather conditions and the location of the first vehicle.
“Several vehicles attempted to brake and avoid the initial accident by swerving and switching lanes. These evasive maneuvers caused several additional vehicles to collide,” Scheets said.
A total of 11 people were brought to four area hospitals, Sheets said, but none suffered life-threatening injuries. EMS officials said 43 people were occupying the cars involved in the crash. Two patients were brought to the trauma center at University Medical Center and nine other patients were brought to other local hospitals with minor injuries. The other 34 patients declined to be brought to the hospital by EMS.
The cause of the crash was not known Sunday evening, and Sheets said investigators are working to determined if any of the drivers will be ticketed.
The Department of Transportation and Development posted on Twitter shortly after 4:30 p.m. that all four westbound lanes were closed due to an accident. About an hour later, the DOTD posted another tweet stating the left lane and shoulder were open to traffic again. At that time, traffic was backed-up to the I-510 split, according to DOTD. One lane remained blocked off through 7:30 p.m. and the DOTD announced all lanes were reopen at 7:50 p.m.
No further information was immediately available.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.