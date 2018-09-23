NOPD: Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 injures 11 people

The Department of Transportation and Development posted on Twitter shortly after 4:30 p.m. that all four westbound lanes were closed due to an accident. About an hour later, the DOTD posted another tweet stating the left lane and shoulder were open to traffic again. At that time, traffic was backed-up to the I-510 split, according to DOTD. One lane remained blocked off through 7:30 p.m. and the DOTD announced all lanes were reopen at 7:50 p.m.