Man ‘paying for company’ robbed at ATM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two suspect wanted in connection to a simple robbery in the 700 block of Iberville Street.
The victim told police that on September 15 he was approached by an unknown female suspect.
The victim told officers that he brought the suspect a drink and said that he would give her money for her company.
The victim said that the suspect and her acquaintance accompanied him to the ATM.
The victim withdrew cash from the ATM and attempted to give a portion of the cash to one of the female suspects when another attempted to snatch all of the money out of the victim’s hand, but the victim refused.
The suspects started striking the victim and peppered sprayed him, according to police.
The first suspect was last seen wearing a burgundy bra and shorts. The second subject was last seen wearing a burgundy one-piece suit.
Anyone with any information regarding the wanted subjects' whereabouts should notify Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
