Man arrested in Mexico after escaping from jail 15 years ago now back in E Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Lonnie Joseph Payne was recently arrested in Mexico and is in jail in the United States after being on the run for 15 years.
Payne, now 44-years-old, escaped from the East Feliciana Parish Prison in July of 2003, where he was serving 17 years for a burglary charge from the Louisiana Department of Corrections.
Payne went through a checkpoint in Mexico on August 29 and gave security officials a fake identity. After sitting in a Mexican jail for two weeks, he called the U.S. Consulate and gave up his real name. That’s when they figured out who he was. After that, he was moved to Montgomery, Texas where he was held as a fugitive for East Feliciana Parish.
Monday, probation and parole officials picked Payne up from Montgomery and he was brought back to East Feliciana Parish, where he was charged with simple escape. After he was charged, he had his 72-hour hearing. After that, he was transferred to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.
