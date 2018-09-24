LSU pulls out ugly 38-21 win over La. Tech

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU’s win over Louisiana Tech was not pretty, but apparently, it wasn’t as bad as Oklahoma’s overtime win over Army, as the Tigers trade places with the Sooners and move to No. 5 in the AP Poll.
Obviously, entering this game, many wondered if the Tigers could get their feet back on the ground after last weekend’s huge win at Auburn. Early on, LSU appeared to be focused, taking a 24-0 lead in the second quarter. But in the second half, as fans began to leave, LSU lost its edge and Louisiana Tech gained confidence. By the end of the day, the Bulldogs gained more than 400 yards as LSU won an ugly one, 38-21.
“We didn’t come out in the second half ready to go; just didn’t play well,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “They made some plays and made some throws. We kept on fighting. We won the game, but it just wasn’t good enough. We have to finish. We have to have guys that have a killer instinct, smell blood in the water and finish. And we’re not doing it right now. They were getting some passes off. They were throwing the slant. They were throwing the deep ball. They had a great game plan. We just couldn’t stop them. There’s a lot of things that happened. Back to the drawing board, because we’re going to play much better teams than this, obviously.”
“There was never a point in this game where i lost confidence in the team; I know the guys on the sideline did as well," said defensive end Breiden Fehoko. “We didn’t get mad at each other. That’s one thing I’m so proud of the guys. We stuck together and we came out with the victory. We’re 4-0 and that’s all that matters.”
For the third time in his four starts, LSU quarterback Joe burrow passed for fewer than 200 yards. Also, wide receiver Jonathan Giles dropped another pass. On the year, Giles only has just three receptions for 19 yards.
“It’s not what we want, I tell you that. And I tell you what, I ran the scout team last year. I gave him No. 7. He’s a great young man. But so far, he hasn’t produced. He needs to pick it up,” Orgeron explained.
But it was a game for the LSU rushing game to take over. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carried the ball 20 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
“You have to watch film,” said Helaire. “You have to do all the things you need to do in order to imagine yourself and put yourself into those situations. Imagine yourself making those plays and making those yards.”
“That’s like my little brother,” added running back Nick Brossette. “It’s a moment of joy. We just have to set the tempo for our offense.”
And after Brossette failed to score a touchdown in his first three years as a Tiger, he found out what it was like to score three in one game.
“It feels great. I want to do anything for my teammates just to get the win. I think my offensive line, they did a great job tonight,” Brossette explained.
Everyone knows the LSU win over Southeastern was underwhelming, but the Tigers went to Auburn the next week and won. Now, the Tigers will try to move forward after this win, as they host the Ole Miss Rebels for a late 8:15 p.m. kickoff.
LSU remains at No. 6 in the Coaches Poll. The Tigers couldn’t crack the Top 4 in the AP, which remains Bama and Georgia No. 1 and No. 2. Both loom ahead on LSU’s home schedule.
Along with Mississippi State, LSU has a chance at knocking off five ranked teams. Kentucky’s win over the Dogs puts the Cats in the poll for the first time in 11 years.
