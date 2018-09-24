LSU pulls out ugly 38-21 win over La. Tech

“We didn’t come out in the second half ready to go; just didn’t play well,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “They made some plays and made some throws. We kept on fighting. We won the game, but it just wasn’t good enough. We have to finish. We have to have guys that have a killer instinct, smell blood in the water and finish. And we’re not doing it right now. They were getting some passes off. They were throwing the slant. They were throwing the deep ball. They had a great game plan. We just couldn’t stop them. There’s a lot of things that happened. Back to the drawing board, because we’re going to play much better teams than this, obviously.”