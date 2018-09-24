LSU lands top 20 spot in preseason basketball poll

LSU head coach Will Wade (Photo by: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | September 24, 2018 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 11:28 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There is a lot of excitement surrounding LSU these days and it’s not just the football team that’s causing the buzz.

Head basketball coach Will Wade and his Tiger team is ranked No. 20 in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25.

LSU is really young. They are also really talented. Waters is so entertaining, and the incoming trio of Smart, Reid and Williams is very good. Effort will be a key, as will their ability to play together, but they have a chance to be really good.
NBC Sports

The Tigers have added a top five recruiting class to this year’s team, including Naz Reid, Emmitt Williams, Javonte Smart, Darius Days, and Kavell Bigby-Williams.

Tremont Waters and Skylar Mays return this season, bringing some much needed experience to a young roster.

Kansas is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Kentucky, Gonzaga, Duke, and Villanova.

SEC TEAMS: (2) Kentucky Wildcats, (7) Tennessee Volunteers, (10) Auburn Tigers, (20) LSU, and (21) Miss. State.

LSU opens the season against Southeastern Tuesday, Nov. 6, in the PMAC.

