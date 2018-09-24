LSU lands top 20 spot in preseason basketball poll

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There is a lot of excitement surrounding LSU these days and it’s not just the football team that’s causing the buzz.
Head basketball coach Will Wade and his Tiger team is ranked No. 20 in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25.
The Tigers have added a top five recruiting class to this year’s team, including Naz Reid, Emmitt Williams, Javonte Smart, Darius Days, and Kavell Bigby-Williams.
Tremont Waters and Skylar Mays return this season, bringing some much needed experience to a young roster.
Kansas is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Kentucky, Gonzaga, Duke, and Villanova.
SEC TEAMS: (2) Kentucky Wildcats, (7) Tennessee Volunteers, (10) Auburn Tigers, (20) LSU, and (21) Miss. State.
LSU opens the season against Southeastern Tuesday, Nov. 6, in the PMAC.
