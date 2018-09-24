LSU Health Shreveport, Ochsner join forces to improve healthcare

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner Health System have joined forces to improve healthcare in North Louisiana. Governor John Bel Edwards made the announcement during a news conference Monday, September 24.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will oversee and coordinate activities between the health sciences center and the healthcare delivery system.
Ochsner will bring their nationally-recognized expertise to the management of operations for partner hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe, clinics and the clinical activity of the LSUHSC-S Faculty Group Practice. LSU will continue to successfully oversee the LSUHSC-S School of Medicine, School of Allied Health Professions, School of Graduate Studies, Graduate Medical Education, and research initiatives.
Under the new structure, the partners announced the following expansions and investments:
- Facility Investment will initially be focused on renovation of select operating rooms and the surgical intensive care unit in addition to the overall infrastructure of facilities.
- Investments in technology enhancements will include but are not limited to enhancing functionality of electronic medical records with a goal of enhancing coordination of care and upgrading lab and monitoring equipment.
- Investments in people and programs to improve quality including hiring a new Chief Quality Officer to maintain a relentless focus on improving outcomes in both our hospital and clinic settings; launching a hospitalist program in both hospitals to provide additional care for our inpatients, and more effective coordination with their primary care and specialty physicians; and implementing best practices regarding quality, and safety analytics and processes;
- Expansion to improve access to care including identifying opportunities to open new facilities outside of the current campuses, such as an ambulatory care clinic, diagnostic imaging center, urgent care clinics, and convenient, community based primary care clinics; investment in centralized and online appointment scheduling, and through recruitment of new physicians to support specialized needs;
- Advancement in digital and telehealth, as well as post-acute care, to add capabilities that provide new options designed to improve the overall patient experience in north Louisiana;
- Increased focus on the health and well-being of the community by broadening our primary care network, implementing programs that empower patients to stay healthy while managing chronic disease, expanding preventative screenings, and developing new community partnerships.
The public private partnership between LSU and Ochsner would commence on October 1, 2018, and last for ten years. In addition, two automatic five year renewal periods would also go into effect following the first ten year term.
LSU would continue to manage the Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, which comprises the School of Medicine, School of Allied Health and School of Graduate Studies. Ochsner would take the reins on the two safety net hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe, which have been operated by Building our Region’s Future, also known as BRF, since 2013.
Gov. Edwards will also travel to Monroe to make a similar announcement regarding University Health Conway Monday afternoon.
