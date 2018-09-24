LDWF hopes to inspire love of the great outdoors in Louisiana’s youth

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Hunting and fishing are a major part of what many folks love about Louisiana.
But some of the state’s wildlife officials are concerned it may now be as popular with the next generation.
Justin Fritz, of Zachary, is doing one of the things he loves most fishing with his family. He wants his three kids to enjoy the same things he liked to do when he was growing up.
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agree with Fritz, and they’re worried not enough kids get that outdoors experience.
The LDWF celebrated National Hunting and Fishing Day this weekend by hosting a family-friendly free event to teach kids about outdoor skills such as fishing, canoeing, archery, and shooting.
LDWF instructors like Mitch Samaha, of Houma, are worried that these skills may actually skip a generation.
“The department (LDWF) realizes that unless we get the youth involved, that conservation will be greatly hampered in the future,” Samaha said.
Officials at the event say that hunting and fishing is about more than whatever you’re going after. It’s about enjoying the outdoors and about the life lessons you can learn.
Archery for example, is all about focus.
The LDWF wants to preserve these activities because it’s important for Louisiana’s culture.
Also, the revenue the state gets from fishing and hunting license sales is one of the biggest contributions to land conservation.
Instructors and volunteers say their biggest hurdle is getting kids in the larger cities to give the outdoors a chance.
