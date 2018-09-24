LDWF gets youth hooked on outdoors with National Hunting and Fishing Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Dozens of families got to escape the city life on Saturday and experience the great outdoors.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hosted National Hunting and Fishing Day at the Waddill Wildlife Refuge on North Flannery Road.
Department employees were on hand to teach kids about fishing, canoeing, kayaking, skeet shooting, and archery.
Joel Courtney, one of the Department employees, says they’re trying to make sure that outdoor skills don’t skip a generation.
“We know that they’re getting in touch with nature and they’re having an opportunity to experience it and maybe they want to do it for the rest of their lives," Courtney said. "And then pass that on generationally.”
The event was free to the public.
National Hunting and Fishing Day is celebrated across the country. It is always celebrated on the fourth Saturday in September. It was declared a national day in 1972.
