Gov. Edwards instructs Restore Louisiana to reopen survey and extend application deadline

“We have been fighting to remove this federal impediment so that the Restore Louisiana program could provide assistance to more homeowners as they struggle to recover from the devastating floods of 2016,” said Gov. Edwards. “Given the pending agreement reached in Congress, we want to give homeowners more time to complete the program survey and application to provide as many flood survivors with the assistance that should have been available to them from day one. As we await the final vote by Congress, I want to thank our Congressional delegation – especially Congressmen Garret Graves and Cedric Richmond, and Senator Bill Cassidy – for their leadership in providing this much-needed relief to the people of our state and so many others affected by this federal policy. My administration is closely tracking this legislation and taking proactive steps to prepare a waiver requesting relief to be submitted to President Trump once this change is official.”