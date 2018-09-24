FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet week expected

In the tropics, we continue to track Subtropical Storm Leslie in the central Atlantic while we said goodbye to Kirk in the tropical Atlantic. The remnants of Kirk will need to be watched, however, as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives Kirk’s remnants a 50 percent chance of redevelopment over the next 48 hours before it encounters increasing shear. While Leslie is not expected to be with us much longer, the NHC is proposing Leslie could merge with an approaching cold front in the central Atlantic and potentially undergo another round of tropical development. Lastly, an area of low pressure off the U.S. east coast is also given a 50 percent chance of development over the next two to five days before upper level winds become unfavorable for development.