FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet week expected

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Wet will be the operative word for this week’s weather, with rain likely each day through Friday. The current First Alert Forecast has rain chances running at 70 percent or better for Tuesday and Wednesday and 60 percent for Thursday and Friday. The good news is that temperatures are likely to top out in the 80s for all four days and through the weekend too. And while we can expect isolated heavy downpours throughout the week, the threat of a severe weather outbreak or significant flooding currently seems to be rather low.
Be ready for a few early morning showers Tuesday, with daybreak temperatures in the low 70s for metro Baton Rouge. As we have seen for many recent mornings, pockets of fog may develop during the early morning as well. By lunchtime, scattered rains will be breaking out across the WAFB region with the coverage increasing as we head into the afternoon. Tuesday will not be an all-day rain for each and every neighborhood, but we do expect rain to be falling somewhere in the viewing area throughout the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday shapes up to be much the same as Tuesday, although it comes with a slightly better chance of morning rain. Keep the rain gear handy for Thursday and Friday too.
Rain coverage slips to 50 percent for Saturday and 40 to 50 percent for Sunday.
A series of fronts will approach the WAFB area this week. Unfortunately, none of them will sweep cleanly through the area. Instead, they are likely to stall near or over the WAFB area, then dissipate. Each will serve as a rain-enhancing mechanism, yet none of them will provide a significant cool down, nor a big drop in the local humidity.
In the First Alert extended outlook, next Monday and Tuesday are expected to be drier, with rain chances currently posted at 20 to 30 percent for the two days.
In the tropics, we continue to track Subtropical Storm Leslie in the central Atlantic while we said goodbye to Kirk in the tropical Atlantic. The remnants of Kirk will need to be watched, however, as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives Kirk’s remnants a 50 percent chance of redevelopment over the next 48 hours before it encounters increasing shear. While Leslie is not expected to be with us much longer, the NHC is proposing Leslie could merge with an approaching cold front in the central Atlantic and potentially undergo another round of tropical development. Lastly, an area of low pressure off the U.S. east coast is also given a 50 percent chance of development over the next two to five days before upper level winds become unfavorable for development.
