FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing as day progresses

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a somewhat “cooler” weekend that included areas of locally heavy rainfall, we have limited activity this Monday morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
However, the overall coverage of showers/storms will increase as the day progresses. There will be a sun/cloud mix in the morning, then more clouds with a 60 percent rain chance mid/late afternoon, and a high temperature in the upper 80s.
Overnight, a few scattered showers will be possible, with a low of 73. Tuesday, a rather damp late September forecast will continue, with a 50 percent to 60 percent rain coverage and a high of 88.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.