Firefighters wash dead fish off stretch of NC highway

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Cleanup efforts have begun in southeastern North Carolina after Hurricane Florence, including an unusual task for a Pender County fire department.
Members of the Penderlea Fire Department washed hundreds of dead fish off a stretch of I-40 this weekend.
“Well we can add ‘washing fish off of the interstate’ to the long list of interesting things firefighters get to experience!” said the PFD in a Facebook post.
Floodwaters covered I-40 after Florence, and part of the interstate, as well as a section of I-95, remains closed because of flooding.
The firefighters said the floods allowed the fish to travel far from their natural habitat, and they were left stranded when the water receded.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.