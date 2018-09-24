DOTD to host public meeting on LA 44 widening and roundabout project in Gonzales

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is expected to host a public meeting to discuss the proposed LA 44 widening and roundabout project in Gonzales.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 25, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex.
LA DOTD representatives will be available at the meeting to answer questions and discuss issues related to the project. The public can submit comments during the open house. Comments can also be mailed to the LA DOTD, postmarked by October 26, 2018.
The focus of the project would be widening LA 44 to four lanes from I-10 to Loosemore Road. There are also plans to add a multi-lane roundabout on the LA 44 part of Loosemore Road.
During the previous public meeting, the roundabout’s location would be moved to south of Loosemore Road.
The proposed project is one of several efforts aimed at getting traffic moving in Ascension Parish and providing drivers in Gonzales with better access to I-10.
Visit the LA DOTD website for more information.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.