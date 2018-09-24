Police respond to report of body found in Mississippi River near USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are responding to a report of a body found in the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed at around 9 a.m. that officers are searching the area where a body was reported in the water near the USS Kidd.
Police said the body washed up next to the Hollywood Casino and investigators believe the body is the man who reportedly entered the river on Saturday.
The report came days after the U.S. Coast Guard searched for hours for a man who had reportedly been seen entering the river near the Hollywood Casino in downtown Baton Rogue.
