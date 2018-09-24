BR councilwoman says she needs more info before supporting idea of separate councils

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis says she needs more information on a recent push to create separate councils for the city and parish levels.
The proposal has gained some steam recently, with supporters pushing for greater representation on the local level, especially among minority members of the community. Lewis says it’s just one of the items the Plan of Government Committee has taken up as they work to streamline the way things run in Baton Rouge, but at this time she says the idea needs to be flushed out more before she can support it.
“I would have to have something in writing to look at to see how it’s going to impact the budget. When the city-parish consolidated the form of government, it was to fine tune certain services to citizens in the parish and it was for financial reasons, so to say yes to something like that without having a look at what it would do financially to the city-parish, I just couldn’t say that at this moment,” said Collins-Lewis.
Among the other proposals, she says they’re exploring changing the way vacancies are filled on the metro council, potentially adding at-large council seats and creating a city manager position to make oversight of various departments more efficient.
